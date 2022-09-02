ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Just Got Our Attention

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.75. The company’s stock price has collected -6.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/13/21 that ContextLogic, Airbnb, Disney, DoorDash: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ :WISH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ContextLogic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.09, which is $1.84 above the current price. WISH currently public float of 491.82M and currently shorts hold a 10.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WISH was 12.79M shares.

WISH’s Market Performance

WISH stocks went down by -6.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.33% and a quarterly performance of -35.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.55% for ContextLogic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.30% for WISH stocks with a simple moving average of -43.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $2 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WISH reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for WISH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Underperform” to WISH, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

WISH Trading at -21.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -28.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH fell by -6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5055. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw -59.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Szulczewski Piotr, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Aug 31. After this action, Szulczewski Piotr now owns 46,820,122 shares of ContextLogic Inc., valued at $1,267,400 using the latest closing price.

Szulczewski Piotr, the 10% Owner of ContextLogic Inc., sale 182,800 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Szulczewski Piotr is holding 47,820,122 shares at $232,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.57 for the present operating margin

+52.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc. stands at -17.50. Equity return is now at value -35.30, with -22.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.