Buy or Sell Quotient Limited (QTNT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) went down by -6.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.22. The company’s stock price has collected -18.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ :QTNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTNT is at 2.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Quotient Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.75, which is $1.57 above the current price. QTNT currently public float of 65.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTNT was 3.11M shares.

QTNT’s Market Performance

QTNT stocks went down by -18.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.18% and a quarterly performance of -46.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.83% for Quotient Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.52% for QTNT stocks with a simple moving average of -82.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QTNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QTNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTNT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for QTNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 31st, 2017.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to QTNT, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

QTNT Trading at -28.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -27.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTNT fell by -18.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2222. In addition, Quotient Limited saw -92.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTNT starting from Hallsworth Frederick, who purchase 84,808 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Jun 30. After this action, Hallsworth Frederick now owns 216,088 shares of Quotient Limited, valued at $20,025 using the latest closing price.

Mendez Manuel O., the Chief Executive Officer of Quotient Limited, purchase 66,666 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Mendez Manuel O. is holding 483,333 shares at $20,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-269.58 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quotient Limited stands at -324.89. Equity return is now at value 108.00, with -66.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.