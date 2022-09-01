We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), Here is What We Found

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) went down by -3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.99. The company’s stock price has collected -3.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/09/22 that Ralph Lauren’s Earnings Beat Estimates With Revenue Growth Worldwide

Is It Worth Investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE :RL) Right Now?

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RL is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.31, which is $23.55 above the current price. RL currently public float of 42.15M and currently shorts hold a 8.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RL was 952.22K shares.

RL’s Market Performance

RL stocks went down by -3.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.83% and a quarterly performance of -9.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Ralph Lauren Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.27% for RL stocks with a simple moving average of -15.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RL reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for RL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RL, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

RL Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RL fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.09. In addition, Ralph Lauren Corporation saw -23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RL starting from Smith Andrew Howard, who sale 4,623 shares at the price of $129.75 back on Feb 16. After this action, Smith Andrew Howard now owns 67,945 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation, valued at $599,834 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+63.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ralph Lauren Corporation stands at +9.65. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.