The Chart for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) went down by -2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.76. The company’s stock price has collected -2.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE :SQM) Right Now?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SQM is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.04, which is $7.06 above the current price. SQM currently public float of 285.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SQM was 1.77M shares.

SQM’s Market Performance

SQM stocks went down by -2.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.61% and a quarterly performance of -1.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.62% for SQM stocks with a simple moving average of 30.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQM reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for SQM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SQM, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

SQM Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.54. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw 97.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.85 for the present operating margin

+38.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stands at +20.45. Equity return is now at value 63.10, with 26.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.