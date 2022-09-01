Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Just Got Our Attention

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) went down by -1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.72. The company’s stock price has collected -5.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/24/20 that Sealed Air Names New Finance Chief as Incumbent’s Contract Nears End

Is It Worth Investing in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE :SEE) Right Now?

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEE is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Sealed Air Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.57, which is $15.57 above the current price. SEE currently public float of 144.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEE was 952.09K shares.

SEE’s Market Performance

SEE stocks went down by -5.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.20% and a quarterly performance of -13.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Sealed Air Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.48% for SEE stocks with a simple moving average of -15.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $58 based on the research report published on August 30th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEE reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for SEE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEE, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

SEE Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.80. In addition, Sealed Air Corporation saw -20.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Keizer Henry R., who purchase 500 shares at the price of $55.25 back on Aug 26. After this action, Keizer Henry R. now owns 20,763 shares of Sealed Air Corporation, valued at $27,625 using the latest closing price.

Doheny Edward L II, the President and CEO of Sealed Air Corporation, purchase 4,500 shares at $56.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Doheny Edward L II is holding 515,254 shares at $256,274 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.05 for the present operating margin

+29.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corporation stands at +8.88. Equity return is now at value 287.90, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.