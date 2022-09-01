Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went down by -3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.32. The company’s stock price has collected -8.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that Williams-Sonoma Stock Climbs on Reassuring Earnings Results

Is It Worth Investing in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE :WSM) Right Now?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSM is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $167.72, which is $19.84 above the current price. WSM currently public float of 66.39M and currently shorts hold a 18.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSM was 1.21M shares.

WSM’s Market Performance

WSM stocks went down by -8.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.17% and a quarterly performance of 18.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for Williams-Sonoma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.55% for WSM stocks with a simple moving average of -0.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $200 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSM reach a price target of $202, previously predicting the price at $219. The rating they have provided for WSM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 28th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to WSM, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

WSM Trading at 5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM fell by -8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.69. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw -12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from ALBER LAURA, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $151.94 back on Aug 08. After this action, ALBER LAURA now owns 525,113 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $6,077,728 using the latest closing price.

Whalen Julie, the EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $140.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Whalen Julie is holding 96,239 shares at $703,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.62 for the present operating margin

+44.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +13.66. Equity return is now at value 74.50, with 25.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.