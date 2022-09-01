PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Just Got Our Attention

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) went down by -2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.33. The company’s stock price has collected -1.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/08/21 that PagerDuty’s Earnings Impressed. The Stock Is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE :PD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PD is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for PagerDuty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.71, which is $10.67 above the current price. PD currently public float of 75.97M and currently shorts hold a 8.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PD was 952.52K shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD stocks went down by -1.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.14% and a quarterly performance of 2.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.34% for PagerDuty Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.22% for PD stocks with a simple moving average of -13.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to PD, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

PD Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.37. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw -25.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Wilson Howard, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $25.07 back on Aug 22. After this action, Wilson Howard now owns 451,649 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $376,050 using the latest closing price.

Tejada Jennifer, the Chief Executive Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 68,814 shares at $29.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Tejada Jennifer is holding 682,987 shares at $2,012,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.40 for the present operating margin

+81.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -38.19. Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -14.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.