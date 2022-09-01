Owens Corning (OC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.12. The company’s stock price has collected -6.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE :OC) Right Now?

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OC is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Owens Corning declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $103.94, which is $23.27 above the current price. OC currently public float of 95.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OC was 1.04M shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC stocks went down by -6.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.46% and a quarterly performance of -13.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Owens Corning. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.36% for OC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $103 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OC reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $119. The rating they have provided for OC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to OC, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

OC Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC fell by -6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.89. In addition, Owens Corning saw -9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from MORRIS W HOWARD, who sale 401 shares at the price of $84.01 back on Aug 29. After this action, MORRIS W HOWARD now owns 39,719 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $33,688 using the latest closing price.

Schmidt Kelly, the Vice President and Controller of Owens Corning, sale 1,940 shares at $91.93 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Schmidt Kelly is holding 15,083 shares at $178,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+26.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +11.71. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.