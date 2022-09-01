Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for NetEase Inc. (NTES)

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) went up by 1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.19. The company’s stock price has collected 0.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that Alibaba, JD.com, and Other Asian Stocks Jump. This Time, Thank China’s Government.

Is It Worth Investing in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ :NTES) Right Now?

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTES is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 36 analysts out of 43 who provided ratings for NetEase Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $827.56, which is $34.22 above the current price. NTES currently public float of 647.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTES was 1.92M shares.

NTES’s Market Performance

NTES stocks went up by 0.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.31% and a quarterly performance of -12.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for NetEase Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.93% for NTES stocks with a simple moving average of -7.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTES stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for NTES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTES in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $129 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTES reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for NTES stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to NTES, setting the target price at $132 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

NTES Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.24. In addition, NetEase Inc. saw -13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.74 for the present operating margin

+53.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc. stands at +19.24. The total capital return value is set at 13.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.72. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc. (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 22.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.54. Total debt to assets is 14.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.