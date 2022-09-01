Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO)

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) went up by 6.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ :ISPO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Inspirato Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $3.21 above the current price. ISPO currently public float of 50.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISPO was 420.60K shares.

ISPO’s Market Performance

ISPO stocks went down by -9.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.24% and a quarterly performance of -53.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.54% for Inspirato Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.34% for ISPO stocks with a simple moving average of -71.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISPO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ISPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISPO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on August 09th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISPO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ISPO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to ISPO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

ISPO Trading at -36.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.34%, as shares sank -43.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw -72.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPO starting from Handler Brent L, who sale 73,466 shares at the price of $3.48 back on Aug 16. After this action, Handler Brent L now owns 860,249 shares of Inspirato Incorporated, valued at $255,316 using the latest closing price.

Handler Brent L, the Chief Executive Officer of Inspirato Incorporated, sale 15,879 shares at $3.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Handler Brent L is holding 1,234,121 shares at $62,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Equity return is now at value -17.20, with -4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.