Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.71. The company’s stock price has collected 0.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ :ACMR) Right Now?

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACMR is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for ACM Research Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.56, which is $14.23 above the current price. ACMR currently public float of 44.47M and currently shorts hold a 13.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACMR was 899.80K shares.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACMR stocks went up by 0.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.66% and a quarterly performance of 15.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for ACM Research Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.82% for ACMR stocks with a simple moving average of -19.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACMR reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for ACMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ACMR, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

ACMR Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, ACM Research Inc. saw -40.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Dun Haiping, who sale 36,537 shares at the price of $16.10 back on Aug 22. After this action, Dun Haiping now owns 855,090 shares of ACM Research Inc., valued at $588,246 using the latest closing price.

Cheav Sotheara, the of ACM Research Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Cheav Sotheara is holding 110,002 shares at $175,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.90 for the present operating margin

+44.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc. stands at +14.54. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.