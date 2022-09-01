International Money Express Inc. (IMXI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) went down by -3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.23. The company’s stock price has collected -8.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ :IMXI) Right Now?

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMXI is at 0.58.

IMXI currently public float of 32.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMXI was 471.45K shares.

IMXI’s Market Performance

IMXI stocks went down by -8.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.15% and a quarterly performance of 7.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for International Money Express Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.79% for IMXI stocks with a simple moving average of 16.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMXI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IMXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMXI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMXI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for IMXI stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IMXI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 10th of the previous year.

IMXI Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMXI fell by -8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.70. In addition, International Money Express Inc. saw 40.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMXI starting from Godfrey Adam P, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $25.79 back on Aug 18. After this action, Godfrey Adam P now owns 1,803,351 shares of International Money Express Inc., valued at $541,511 using the latest closing price.

Wender Justin B, the Director of International Money Express Inc., sale 21,000 shares at $25.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Wender Justin B is holding 1,803,351 shares at $541,511 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMXI

Equity return is now at value 35.50, with 15.30 for asset returns.