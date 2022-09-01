Here’s Our Rant About Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) went up by 14.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ :KBNT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kubient Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $1.22 above the current price. KBNT currently public float of 11.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBNT was 32.63K shares.

KBNT’s Market Performance

KBNT stocks went up by 1.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.56% and a quarterly performance of 30.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.02% for Kubient Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.97% for KBNT stocks with a simple moving average of -25.14% for the last 200 days.

KBNT Trading at 27.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.38%, as shares surge +28.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBNT rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1372. In addition, Kubient Inc. saw -57.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBNT starting from Zemel Leon, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.77 back on Nov 18. After this action, Zemel Leon now owns 7,053 shares of Kubient Inc., valued at $5,533 using the latest closing price.

Zemel Leon, the Chief Product Officer of Kubient Inc., purchase 1,200 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Zemel Leon is holding 5,053 shares at $3,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-346.70 for the present operating margin

-12.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kubient Inc. stands at -375.92. Equity return is now at value -69.00, with -59.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.09.