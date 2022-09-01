Here’s Our Rant About Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.59. The company’s stock price has collected -4.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :FMX) Right Now?

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FMX is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1831.47, which is $23.83 above the current price. FMX currently public float of 354.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMX was 604.01K shares.

FMX’s Market Performance

FMX stocks went down by -4.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.04% and a quarterly performance of -15.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.02% for FMX stocks with a simple moving average of -14.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FMX by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for FMX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $68 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMX reach a price target of $86, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for FMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to FMX, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

FMX Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMX fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.16. In addition, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. saw -19.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.37 for the present operating margin

+37.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +5.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.