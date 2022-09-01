Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went up by 2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ :HLIT) Right Now?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Harmonic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.58, which is $3.32 above the current price. HLIT currently public float of 101.83M and currently shorts hold a 8.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLIT was 682.74K shares.

HLIT’s Market Performance

HLIT stocks went up by 0.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.49% and a quarterly performance of 13.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Harmonic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.44% for HLIT stocks with a simple moving average of 13.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLIT reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for HLIT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HLIT, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

HLIT Trading at 11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.22. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw -4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from Kalra Sanjay, who sale 53,585 shares at the price of $11.36 back on Aug 25. After this action, Kalra Sanjay now owns 96,419 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $608,618 using the latest closing price.

HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO of Harmonic Inc., sale 6,040 shares at $11.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that HARSHMAN PATRICK is holding 578,173 shares at $68,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.84 for the present operating margin

+48.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic Inc. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.