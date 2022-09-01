Genpact Limited (G): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.03. The company’s stock price has collected -0.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Limited (NYSE :G) Right Now?

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for G is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Genpact Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.20, which is $6.8 above the current price. G currently public float of 169.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of G was 854.95K shares.

G’s Market Performance

G stocks went down by -0.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.43% and a quarterly performance of 6.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.52% for Genpact Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.50% for G stocks with a simple moving average of 2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $51 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see G reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for G stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to G, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

G Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.63. In addition, Genpact Limited saw -11.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Kalra Balkrishan, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $47.35 back on Aug 26. After this action, Kalra Balkrishan now owns 183,685 shares of Genpact Limited, valued at $473,542 using the latest closing price.

White Heather, the SVP & Chief Legal Officer of Genpact Limited, sale 15,000 shares at $48.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that White Heather is holding 30,587 shares at $725,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+33.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Limited stands at +9.19. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.