First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) went down by -4.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.63. The company’s stock price has collected -7.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE :FCF) Right Now?

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCF is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.25, which is $3.73 above the current price. FCF currently public float of 91.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCF was 389.23K shares.

FCF’s Market Performance

FCF stocks went down by -7.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.98% and a quarterly performance of -3.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.60% for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.82% for FCF stocks with a simple moving average of -10.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FCF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FCF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FCF, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

FCF Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCF fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.73. In addition, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation saw -16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation stands at +34.74. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.