Edison International (EIX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.32. The company’s stock price has collected -2.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE :EIX) Right Now?

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EIX is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Edison International declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.93, which is $6.29 above the current price. EIX currently public float of 380.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EIX was 1.60M shares.

EIX’s Market Performance

EIX stocks went down by -2.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.24% and a quarterly performance of -2.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.77% for Edison International. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.86% for EIX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIX reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for EIX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 06th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to EIX, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

EIX Trading at 3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.69. In addition, Edison International saw -0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from CHANG VANESSA C L, who purchase 111 shares at the price of $69.30 back on May 02. After this action, CHANG VANESSA C L now owns 6,178 shares of Edison International, valued at $7,692 using the latest closing price.

CHANG VANESSA C L, the Director of Edison International, purchase 155 shares at $67.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that CHANG VANESSA C L is holding 6,011 shares at $10,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.92 for the present operating margin

+23.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +5.49. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.