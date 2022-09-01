Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $426.16. The company’s stock price has collected -2.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/30/22 that Goldman Sachs Ditches Covid-19 Protocols

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE :GS) Right Now?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GS is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $388.51, which is $61.4 above the current price. GS currently public float of 339.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GS was 2.36M shares.

GS’s Market Performance

GS stocks went down by -2.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.46% and a quarterly performance of 3.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.66% for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.12% for GS stocks with a simple moving average of -2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $380 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to GS, setting the target price at $475 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

GS Trading at 3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $343.36. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 58,851 shares at the price of $24.91 back on Aug 30. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 580,511 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $1,465,978 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the Director of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 31,735 shares at $25.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 486,769 shares at $796,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +33.64. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.