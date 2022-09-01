Can Aptiv PLC (APTV) Remain Competitive?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) went down by -0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.81. The company’s stock price has collected -4.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Key Car-Part Supplier Slashes Earnings Forecast

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE :APTV) Right Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 224.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APTV is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Aptiv PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $130.73, which is $36.62 above the current price. APTV currently public float of 269.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APTV was 1.94M shares.

APTV’s Market Performance

APTV stocks went down by -4.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.84% and a quarterly performance of -13.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Aptiv PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.45% for APTV stocks with a simple moving average of -23.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $90 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTV reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $108. The rating they have provided for APTV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to APTV, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

APTV Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -14.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.24. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw -43.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from CLARK KEVIN P, who sale 6,665 shares at the price of $97.64 back on Aug 24. After this action, CLARK KEVIN P now owns 619,222 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $650,763 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $96.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 625,887 shares at $644,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.36 for the present operating margin

+20.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.78. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.