We Analyzed the Future Direction of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), Here is What We Found

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.56. The company’s stock price has collected -4.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE :AZEK) Right Now?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for The AZEK Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.45, which is $6.95 above the current price. AZEK currently public float of 147.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZEK was 1.99M shares.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK stocks went down by -4.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.69% and a quarterly performance of -11.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for The AZEK Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.31% for AZEK stocks with a simple moving average of -32.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $29 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZEK reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AZEK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AZEK, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

AZEK Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.46. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw -59.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from NAGEL VERNON J, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $18.52 back on Aug 29. After this action, NAGEL VERNON J now owns 27,029 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $55,560 using the latest closing price.

NAGEL VERNON J, the Director of The AZEK Company Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $18.89 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that NAGEL VERNON J is holding 22,950 shares at $94,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.36 for the present operating margin

+33.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at +7.90. The total capital return value is set at 7.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.08. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 32.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.56. Total debt to assets is 23.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.