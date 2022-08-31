Is Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) a Keeper?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.79. The company’s stock price has collected -6.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ :GMBL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GMBL is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.05, which is $1.17 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of GMBL was 952.07K shares.

GMBL’s Market Performance

GMBL stocks went down by -6.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.00% and a quarterly performance of -5.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.30% for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.25% for GMBL stocks with a simple moving average of -73.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMBL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMBL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $22 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMBL reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for GMBL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to GMBL, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

GMBL Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.81%, as shares surge +18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4858. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. saw -87.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMBL starting from JOHNSON GRANT, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.38 back on May 26. After this action, JOHNSON GRANT now owns 3,403,334 shares of Esports Entertainment Group Inc., valued at $18,835 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.80 for the present operating margin

+31.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stands at -157.13. The total capital return value is set at -47.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.36. Equity return is now at value -214.70, with -90.50 for asset returns.

Based on Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 10.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.71. Total debt to assets is 6.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.