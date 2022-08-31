Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Just Got Our Attention

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $307.75. The company’s stock price has collected 1.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Etsy Posts Strong Results Despite Worries Over Consumer Spending

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ :ETSY) Right Now?

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Etsy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.69, which is $12.31 above the current price. ETSY currently public float of 125.66M and currently shorts hold a 11.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETSY was 3.89M shares.

ETSY’s Market Performance

ETSY stocks went up by 1.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.09% and a quarterly performance of 30.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Etsy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.33% for ETSY stocks with a simple moving average of -23.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $100 based on the research report published on August 15th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

ETSY Trading at 10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.63. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw -51.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sale 20,850 shares at the price of $117.06 back on Aug 17. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 102,707 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $2,440,798 using the latest closing price.

Glaser Rachel C, the Chief Financial Officer of Etsy Inc., sale 3,040 shares at $117.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Glaser Rachel C is holding 42,709 shares at $357,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.57 for the present operating margin

+71.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at +21.19. Equity return is now at value 67.90, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.