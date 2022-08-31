Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.86. The company’s stock price has collected -4.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE :WY) Right Now?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WY is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Weyerhaeuser Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.78, which is $6.81 above the current price. WY currently public float of 738.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WY was 4.15M shares.

WY’s Market Performance

WY stocks went down by -4.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.89% and a quarterly performance of -13.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Weyerhaeuser Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.47% for WY stocks with a simple moving average of -9.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WY reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for WY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to WY, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

WY Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.86. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw -14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Monaco Albert, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $38.76 back on Jun 08. After this action, Monaco Albert now owns 30,746 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $135,660 using the latest closing price.

Monaco Albert, the Director of Weyerhaeuser Company, purchase 3,000 shares at $38.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Monaco Albert is holding 27,246 shares at $115,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.95 for the present operating margin

+44.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Company stands at +25.56. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 14.00 for asset returns.