We Analyzed the Future Direction of Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR), Here is What We Found

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) went up by 9.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.61. The company’s stock price has collected 17.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ :HYPR) Right Now?

HYPR currently public float of 37.45M and currently shorts hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYPR was 247.13K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HYPR’s Market Performance

HYPR stocks went up by 17.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.18% and a quarterly performance of -47.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.74% for Hyperfine Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.40% for HYPR stocks with a simple moving average of -66.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYPR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HYPR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HYPR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.40 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYPR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for HYPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 31st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to HYPR, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

HYPR Trading at -13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares surge +10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYPR rose by +17.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5029. In addition, Hyperfine Inc. saw -80.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYPR starting from ROTHBERG JONATHAN M, who purchase 64,213 shares at the price of $1.48 back on Aug 16. After this action, ROTHBERG JONATHAN M now owns 543,858 shares of Hyperfine Inc., valued at $95,164 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Khan, the CMO and Chief Strategy Officer of Hyperfine Inc., sale 1,035 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Siddiqui Khan is holding 86,119 shares at $1,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4336.10 for the present operating margin

-78.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyperfine Inc. stands at -4334.96.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.55.