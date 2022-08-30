Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) went up by 6.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.59. The company’s stock price has collected -3.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :SHIP) Right Now?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHIP is at 0.51.

SHIP currently public float of 164.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHIP was 3.18M shares.

SHIP’s Market Performance

SHIP stocks went down by -3.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.73% and a quarterly performance of -49.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.06% for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.48% for SHIP stocks with a simple moving average of -37.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHIP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHIP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHIP reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for SHIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SHIP, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

SHIP Trading at -17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -16.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHIP fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6857. In addition, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. saw -32.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.58 for the present operating margin

+52.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stands at +27.01. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.