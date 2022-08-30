Is DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) a Keeper?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) went down by -3.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.20. The company’s stock price has collected -9.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/14/22 that Deutsche Telekom Sells Stake in Tower Business for $6.6 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE :DBRG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBRG is at 1.79.

DBRG currently public float of 135.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBRG was 1.81M shares.

DBRG’s Market Performance

DBRG stocks went down by -9.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.87% and a quarterly performance of -26.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for DigitalBridge Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.15% for DBRG stocks with a simple moving average of -29.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBRG reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for DBRG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to DBRG, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

DBRG Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -12.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG fell by -9.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.36. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc. saw -44.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from Wu Jacky, who purchase 9,157 shares at the price of $5.46 back on Aug 08. After this action, Wu Jacky now owns 1,107,533 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc., valued at $49,997 using the latest closing price.

Kim Sonia, the Chief Accounting Officer of DigitalBridge Group Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $8.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Kim Sonia is holding 224,626 shares at $89,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -2.10 for asset returns.