Is a Correction Looming Ahead for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) went up by 6.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.86. The company’s stock price has collected 23.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE :YPF) Right Now?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YPF is at 1.86.

YPF currently public float of 193.35M and currently shorts hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YPF was 2.10M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF stocks went up by 23.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.49% and a quarterly performance of 26.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.03% for YPF Sociedad Anonima. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.91% for YPF stocks with a simple moving average of 42.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YPF reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for YPF stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to YPF, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

YPF Trading at 59.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares surge +61.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +23.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 53.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.