Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went down by -2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.78. The company’s stock price has collected 1.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Nvidia Is Named a Top Semi Stock at BofA. Here’s What It Likes About the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ON is at 1.84.

ON currently public float of 431.54M and currently shorts hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ON was 9.73M shares.

ON’s Market Performance

ON stocks went up by 1.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.10% and a quarterly performance of 13.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for ON Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.44% for ON stocks with a simple moving average of 15.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ON reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for ON stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ON, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

ON Trading at 14.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.51. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from KEETON SIMON, who sale 4,550 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, KEETON SIMON now owns 162,791 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $341,250 using the latest closing price.

KEETON SIMON, the EVP & GM, PSG of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 2,813 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that KEETON SIMON is holding 167,341 shares at $196,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.38 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +14.98. Equity return is now at value 36.10, with 17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.