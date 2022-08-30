Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy EQT Corporation (EQT)?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went up by 0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.73. The company’s stock price has collected 1.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/09/22 that EQT’s Boss Is Working Toward a Greener Planet Through Natural Gas

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corporation (NYSE :EQT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQT is at 1.21.

EQT currently public float of 368.19M and currently shorts hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQT was 7.50M shares.

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT stocks went up by 1.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.58% and a quarterly performance of 3.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 168.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.00% for EQT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.73% for EQT stocks with a simple moving average of 53.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $54 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQT reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for EQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. gave a rating of “Buy” to EQT, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

EQT Trading at 22.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +18.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.96. In addition, EQT Corporation saw 129.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from Jackson Kathryn Jean, who sale 11,568 shares at the price of $42.34 back on May 03. After this action, Jackson Kathryn Jean now owns 501 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $489,789 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.57 for the present operating margin

+43.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at -16.90. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.