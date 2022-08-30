Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) went up by 7.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s stock price has collected 18.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE :BORR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Borr Drilling Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BORR currently public float of 83.68M and currently shorts hold a 8.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BORR was 2.20M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stocks went up by 18.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.50% and a quarterly performance of -14.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 209.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.52% for Borr Drilling Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.17% for BORR stocks with a simple moving average of 26.36% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares surge +18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +18.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 109.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.