A Lesson to Learn: Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :COSM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COSM is at 1.43.

COSM currently public float of 18.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COSM was 1.93M shares.

COSM’s Market Performance

COSM stocks went up by 10.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.48% and a quarterly performance of -65.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.62% for Cosmos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.59% for COSM stocks with a simple moving average of -81.37% for the last 200 days.

COSM Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.97%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM rose by +10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3617. In addition, Cosmos Holdings Inc. saw -88.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.06 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosmos Holdings Inc. stands at -14.16. Equity return is now at value -722.70, with -71.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.