We Analyzed the Future Direction of Hill International Inc. (HIL), Here is What We Found

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.82.

Is It Worth Investing in Hill International Inc. (NYSE :HIL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIL is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hill International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.00. HIL currently public float of 50.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIL was 747.97K shares.

HIL’s Market Performance

HIL stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.79% and a quarterly performance of 72.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.01% for Hill International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.23% for HIL stocks with a simple moving average of 56.48% for the last 200 days.

HIL Trading at 50.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.57%, as shares surge +60.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIL remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Hill International Inc. saw 43.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIL starting from EVANS PAUL J., who purchase 9,999 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Nov 15. After this action, EVANS PAUL J. now owns 425,000 shares of Hill International Inc., valued at $22,159 using the latest closing price.

EVANS PAUL J., the Director of Hill International Inc., purchase 10,725 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that EVANS PAUL J. is holding 415,001 shares at $21,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

+32.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hill International Inc. stands at -1.13. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.