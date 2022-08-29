Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) went down by -17.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.87. The company’s stock price has collected 5.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ :WAFU) Right Now?

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAFU is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WAFU currently public float of 1.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAFU was 71.03K shares.

WAFU’s Market Performance

WAFU stocks went up by 5.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.30% and a quarterly performance of 29.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.36% for Wah Fu Education Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.99% for WAFU stocks with a simple moving average of -11.82% for the last 200 days.

WAFU Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.20%, as shares surge +11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAFU rose by +5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Wah Fu Education Group Limited saw -29.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WAFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.07 for the present operating margin

+47.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wah Fu Education Group Limited stands at +6.48. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.