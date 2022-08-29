Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) went down by -5.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $192.79. The company’s stock price has collected -9.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Seagen Stock Falls on Report Possible Buyout by Merck Has Stalled

Is It Worth Investing in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ :SGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGEN is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Seagen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $184.70, which is $28.04 above the current price. SGEN currently public float of 182.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGEN was 1.32M shares.

SGEN’s Market Performance

SGEN stocks went down by -9.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.64% and a quarterly performance of 11.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Seagen Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.92% for SGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 2.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SGEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SGEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $220 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGEN reach a price target of $169. The rating they have provided for SGEN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to SGEN, setting the target price at $146 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

SGEN Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -13.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGEN fell by -9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.83. In addition, Seagen Inc. saw 0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGEN starting from SIMPSON TODD E, who sale 1,967 shares at the price of $170.22 back on Aug 16. After this action, SIMPSON TODD E now owns 141,371 shares of Seagen Inc., valued at $334,813 using the latest closing price.

ROMP CHARLES R, the EVP, Commercial of Seagen Inc., sale 1,765 shares at $170.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that ROMP CHARLES R is holding 60,737 shares at $300,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.32 for the present operating margin

+80.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagen Inc. stands at -42.84. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -19.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.