Livent Corporation (LTHM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.61. The company’s stock price has collected 15.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that GM to Curtail Hiring as Profit Drops Sharply

Is It Worth Investing in Livent Corporation (NYSE :LTHM) Right Now?

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LTHM is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Livent Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.02, which is -$0.79 below the current price. LTHM currently public float of 160.59M and currently shorts hold a 14.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTHM was 3.94M shares.

LTHM’s Market Performance

LTHM stocks went up by 15.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.63% and a quarterly performance of 8.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for Livent Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.84% for LTHM stocks with a simple moving average of 30.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $29 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTHM reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for LTHM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 04th, 2022.

LTHM Trading at 32.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +32.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +15.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.55. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 34.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $23.32 back on Oct 11. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 47,386 shares of Livent Corporation, valued at $100,276 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.94 for the present operating margin

+26.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corporation stands at +0.14. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.