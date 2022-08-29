Is Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) a Keeper?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went down by -3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/09/22 that Citizens Financial’s Ambitions Are Growing Under CEO Bruce Van Saun

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFG is at 1.38.

The average price from analysts is $46.68, which is $9.57 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CFG was 4.38M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

CFG stocks went down by -4.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.24% and a quarterly performance of -7.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Citizens Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.77% for CFG stocks with a simple moving average of -15.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $54 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CFG, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

CFG Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.29. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc. saw -21.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from Lillis Terrance, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $41.31 back on Apr 26. After this action, Lillis Terrance now owns 2,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc., valued at $41,310 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at +32.86. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.