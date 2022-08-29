Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) went down by -4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.85. The company’s stock price has collected 1.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Bed Bath & Beyond, Foot Locker, Robinhood, and More Stock Market Movers

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ :HOOD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Robinhood Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.38, which is $2.38 above the current price. HOOD currently public float of 563.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOOD was 16.26M shares.

HOOD’s Market Performance

HOOD stocks went up by 1.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.96% and a quarterly performance of 1.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for Robinhood Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.58% for HOOD stocks with a simple moving average of -30.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9.50 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOD reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for HOOD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to HOOD, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

HOOD Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc. saw -47.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, who sale 27,181 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Aug 18. After this action, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr now owns 211,567 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., valued at $274,841 using the latest closing price.

Warnick Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $10.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Warnick Jason is holding 415,084 shares at $213,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -11.80 for asset returns.