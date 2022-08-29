Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) went down by -8.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.66. The company’s stock price has collected -10.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that Frontdoor Lowers Its Revenue Forecast. J.P. Morgan Slashes Its Price Target.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ :FTDR) Right Now?

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTDR is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Frontdoor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.00, which is $3.91 above the current price. FTDR currently public float of 81.20M and currently shorts hold a 8.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTDR was 1.77M shares.

FTDR’s Market Performance

FTDR stocks went down by -10.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.10% and a quarterly performance of -9.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for Frontdoor Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.48% for FTDR stocks with a simple moving average of -23.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTDR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FTDR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FTDR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTDR reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for FTDR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FTDR, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

FTDR Trading at -7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR fell by -10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.61. In addition, Frontdoor Inc. saw -37.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTDR starting from Catalano Anna C, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on May 25. After this action, Catalano Anna C now owns 20,595 shares of Frontdoor Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Cella Peter L., the Director of Frontdoor Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $24.53 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Cella Peter L. is holding 30,000 shares at $122,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.98 for the present operating margin

+46.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontdoor Inc. stands at +7.99. Equity return is now at value 936.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.