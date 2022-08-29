Can Asana Inc. (ASAN) Remain Competitive?

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s stock price has collected -10.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that Asana’s Earnings Were Solid. Here’s Why the Stock Is Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE :ASAN) Right Now?

ASAN currently public float of 72.79M and currently shorts hold a 18.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASAN was 3.32M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN stocks went down by -10.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.73% and a quarterly performance of -4.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.54% for Asana Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.07% for ASAN stocks with a simple moving average of -56.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASAN reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for ASAN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 10th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ASAN, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

ASAN Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -10.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.57. In addition, Asana Inc. saw -73.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Wan Tim M, who sale 3,203 shares at the price of $18.20 back on Jun 22. After this action, Wan Tim M now owns 609,276 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $58,295 using the latest closing price.

LACEY ELEANOR B, the GC, Corporate Secretary of Asana Inc., sale 1,249 shares at $18.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that LACEY ELEANOR B is holding 170,629 shares at $22,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.07 for the present operating margin

+89.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -76.19. Equity return is now at value -147.30, with -45.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.