We Analyzed the Future Direction of Paysafe Limited (PSFE), Here is What We Found

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) went up by 6.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s stock price has collected -8.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/10/22 that Paysafe Cuts Financial Guidance. Why the Stock Is Up.

Is It Worth Investing in Paysafe Limited (NYSE :PSFE) Right Now?

PSFE currently public float of 545.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSFE was 5.31M shares.

PSFE’s Market Performance

PSFE stocks went down by -8.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.50% and a quarterly performance of -22.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for Paysafe Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.38% for PSFE stocks with a simple moving average of -35.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSFE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PSFE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PSFE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $3 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSFE reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $2.25. The rating they have provided for PSFE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

PSFE Trading at -4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSFE fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0880. In addition, Paysafe Limited saw -49.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSFE

Equity return is now at value -101.80, with -27.70 for asset returns.