Wall Street Praises Amyris Inc. (AMRS) After Recent Earnings Report

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) went up by 17.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.31. The company’s stock price has collected -5.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/14/21 that A Money Manager’s Hand Sanitizer Company Just Sold For Millions

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ :AMRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMRS is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Amyris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.06, which is $7.55 above the current price. AMRS currently public float of 226.36M and currently shorts hold a 21.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMRS was 6.50M shares.

AMRS’s Market Performance

AMRS stocks went down by -5.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 79.68% and a quarterly performance of 58.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.08% for Amyris Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.45% for AMRS stocks with a simple moving average of -15.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMRS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMRS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMRS, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on May 25th of the current year.

AMRS Trading at 48.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.85%, as shares surge +85.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw -37.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from Melo John, who purchase 17,155 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Aug 15. After this action, Melo John now owns 509,856 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $69,135 using the latest closing price.

Melo John, the President and CEO of Amyris Inc., sale 55,576 shares at $2.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Melo John is holding 492,701 shares at $117,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.31 for the present operating margin

+51.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -79.12. Equity return is now at value 309.90, with -26.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.