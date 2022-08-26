Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) went up by 16.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spire Global Inc. (NYSE :SPIR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Spire Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.96, which is $1.98 above the current price. SPIR currently public float of 115.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPIR was 1.06M shares.

SPIR’s Market Performance

SPIR stocks went up by 1.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.90% and a quarterly performance of 1.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.71% for Spire Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.06% for SPIR stocks with a simple moving average of -34.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPIR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SPIR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPIR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $4 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPIR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SPIR stocks is “Market Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SPIR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

SPIR Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPIR rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5065. In addition, Spire Global Inc. saw -54.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-141.18 for the present operating margin

+56.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spire Global Inc. stands at -44.52. Equity return is now at value -20.80, with -10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.