Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) went down by -10.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.90. The company’s stock price has collected -32.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ :BWV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BWV currently public float of 6.77M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWV was 4.93M shares.

BWV’s Market Performance

BWV stocks went down by -32.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.32% and a quarterly performance of -32.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.62% for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.33% for BWV stocks with a simple moving average of -82.64% for the last 200 days.

BWV Trading at 12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.92%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV fell by -32.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. saw -94.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWV starting from Hernandez Joseph, who sale 30,269 shares at the price of $4.10 back on Aug 22. After this action, Hernandez Joseph now owns 2,650,351 shares of Blue Water Vaccines Inc., valued at $124,206 using the latest closing price.

Shaw Allan, the Director of Blue Water Vaccines Inc., sale 29,636 shares at $3.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Shaw Allan is holding 0 shares at $116,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWV

Equity return is now at value -66.60, with -53.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.