Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) went up by 12.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.74. The company’s stock price has collected 8.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ACLS) Right Now?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACLS is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Axcelis Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.17, which is $9.44 above the current price. ACLS currently public float of 32.40M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACLS was 401.87K shares.

ACLS’s Market Performance

ACLS stocks went up by 8.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.95% and a quarterly performance of 45.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for Axcelis Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.52% for ACLS stocks with a simple moving average of 27.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ACLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $87 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACLS reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for ACLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ACLS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

ACLS Trading at 30.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +19.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.30. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc. saw 9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from KEITHLEY JOSEPH P, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $79.37 back on Aug 25. After this action, KEITHLEY JOSEPH P now owns 23,375 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc., valued at $158,740 using the latest closing price.

BREWER KEVIN J, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Axcelis Technologies Inc., sale 9,461 shares at $75.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that BREWER KEVIN J is holding 54,786 shares at $712,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.22 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc. stands at +14.89. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.