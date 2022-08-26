Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) went up by 6.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.19. The company’s stock price has collected -31.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXDX is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AXDX currently public float of 55.16M and currently shorts hold a 10.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXDX was 1.48M shares.

AXDX’s Market Performance

AXDX stocks went down by -31.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.72% and a quarterly performance of 209.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.63% for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.42% for AXDX stocks with a simple moving average of -30.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXDX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXDX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXDX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AXDX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

AXDX Trading at 14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.45%, as shares surge +22.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +142.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXDX fell by -31.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9790. In addition, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. saw -67.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXDX starting from Mertz Larry Michael, who purchase 51,749 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Aug 22. After this action, Mertz Larry Michael now owns 383,411 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., valued at $69,861 using the latest closing price.

REICHLING STEVEN, the Chief Financial Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that REICHLING STEVEN is holding 67,493 shares at $6,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXDX

Equity return is now at value 131.80, with -87.00 for asset returns.