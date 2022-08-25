Why Caleres Inc. (CAL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) went down by -15.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.13. The company’s stock price has collected -15.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Caleres Inc. (NYSE :CAL) Right Now?

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAL is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Caleres Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CAL currently public float of 35.17M and currently shorts hold a 7.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAL was 740.36K shares.

CAL’s Market Performance

CAL stocks went down by -15.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.10% and a quarterly performance of 20.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Caleres Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.74% for CAL stocks with a simple moving average of 4.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $35 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2022.

CL King, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for CAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 01st, 2021.

CAL Trading at -7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL fell by -15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.91. In addition, Caleres Inc. saw 10.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from SULLIVAN DIANE M, who sale 1,201 shares at the price of $30.02 back on Aug 18. After this action, SULLIVAN DIANE M now owns 513,701 shares of Caleres Inc., valued at $36,054 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN DIANE M, the CEO & Chair. of Board of Caleres Inc., sale 34,514 shares at $30.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that SULLIVAN DIANE M is holding 514,902 shares at $1,045,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.12 for the present operating margin

+43.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caleres Inc. stands at +4.75.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.