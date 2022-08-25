We Analyzed the Future Direction of ScanSource Inc. (SCSC), Here is What We Found

ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) went down by -16.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.01. The company’s stock price has collected -16.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ :SCSC) Right Now?

ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCSC is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ScanSource Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.50, which is $16.1 above the current price. SCSC currently public float of 24.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCSC was 120.66K shares.

SCSC’s Market Performance

SCSC stocks went down by -16.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.01% and a quarterly performance of -22.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for ScanSource Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.26% for SCSC stocks with a simple moving average of -15.73% for the last 200 days.

SCSC Trading at -11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCSC fell by -16.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.56. In addition, ScanSource Inc. saw -19.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCSC starting from BAUR MICHAEL L, who sale 3,238 shares at the price of $37.72 back on Jun 09. After this action, BAUR MICHAEL L now owns 75,954 shares of ScanSource Inc., valued at $122,128 using the latest closing price.

BAUR MICHAEL L, the CEO & Chairman of the Board of ScanSource Inc., sale 1,800 shares at $38.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BAUR MICHAEL L is holding 79,192 shares at $69,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.34 for the present operating margin

+10.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ScanSource Inc. stands at +1.44. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on ScanSource Inc. (SCSC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.32. Total debt to assets is 9.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.