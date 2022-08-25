Wall Street Pummels JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) After Recent Earnings Report

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) went up by 3.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s stock price has collected -7.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE :JELD) Right Now?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JELD is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.37, which is $3.53 above the current price. JELD currently public float of 83.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JELD was 1.11M shares.

JELD’s Market Performance

JELD stocks went down by -7.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.37% and a quarterly performance of -30.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.45% for JELD stocks with a simple moving average of -39.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JELD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for JELD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JELD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $15 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JELD reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for JELD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to JELD, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

JELD Trading at -15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -29.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. saw -53.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Turtle Creek Asset Management, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $12.46 back on Aug 22. After this action, Turtle Creek Asset Management now owns 11,363,336 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., valued at $155,741 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., purchase 66,800 shares at $12.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 11,352,529 shares at $848,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.14 for the present operating margin

+20.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stands at +3.54. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.