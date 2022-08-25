SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) went up by 19.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.93. The company’s stock price has collected 32.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX :SSY) Right Now?

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSY is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SunLink Health Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SSY currently public float of 4.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSY was 122.22K shares.

SSY’s Market Performance

SSY stocks went up by 32.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.62% and a quarterly performance of 53.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.64% for SunLink Health Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.43% for SSY stocks with a simple moving average of 15.25% for the last 200 days.

SSY Trading at 49.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.37%, as shares surge +63.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSY rose by +32.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1785. In addition, SunLink Health Systems Inc. saw 3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSY starting from THORNTON ROBERT M JR, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on May 25. After this action, THORNTON ROBERT M JR now owns 543,343 shares of SunLink Health Systems Inc., valued at $25,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.60 for the present operating margin

+4.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunLink Health Systems Inc. stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 8.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.47. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 16.40 for asset returns.

Based on SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY), the company’s capital structure generated 20.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.25. Total debt to assets is 13.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.